Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

