Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NVGS stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Navigator by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Navigator by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Navigator by 379.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

