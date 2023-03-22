Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.70 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
NVGS stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.21.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
