Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Director Charles Edward Roy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy bought 100,000 shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$17.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Get Nevada Sunrise Metals alerts:

Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.