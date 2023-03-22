Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Director Charles Edward Roy Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy bought 100,000 shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$17.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.