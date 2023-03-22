NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Insider Nicolas Young Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NEWT opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $312.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

