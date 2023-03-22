NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $152.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $152.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.52.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.