Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

