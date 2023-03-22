Northside Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 356,222 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 356,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,868,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 12.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

NASDAQ:META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.