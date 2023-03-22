Northside Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 37,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

