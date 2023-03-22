Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.19 on April 4th

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.1887 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NVO opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,286,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after buying an additional 364,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.