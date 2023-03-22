Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nucor by 113.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.47. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

