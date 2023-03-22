Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 228,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,211,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $3,237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $1,982,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

