Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 5.2%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 228,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,211,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
NUTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
