NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

