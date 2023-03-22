NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.