NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

