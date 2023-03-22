O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50- EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE OI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.