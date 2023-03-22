O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50- EPS.

NYSE OI opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

