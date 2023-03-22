Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on April 27th

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance
LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.57 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.91. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.50 ($0.62).
About Octopus Apollo VCT
See Also
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.