Octopus Apollo VCT plc (OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on April 27th

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.57 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.91. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.50 ($0.62).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

