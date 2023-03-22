OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

