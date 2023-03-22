Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.