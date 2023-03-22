Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Acquires 30,000 Shares

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -193.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

