Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

