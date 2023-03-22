PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

