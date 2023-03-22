PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 4th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

