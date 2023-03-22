Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 3,945 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $11,164.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,460.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Aaron Tachibana sold 767 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $1,687.40.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.96.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 174.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Personalis by 103.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,446,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

