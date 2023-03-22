Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

