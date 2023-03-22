Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,891,000 after buying an additional 719,540 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

