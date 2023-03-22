Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

