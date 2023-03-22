Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) recently:

3/20/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $54.00.

3/13/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00.

PLRX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,428 shares of company stock worth $6,809,995. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

