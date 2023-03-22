PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

