PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil Buys 510 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil purchased 510 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,271.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.08 and a 12-month high of C$23.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.00 million. Research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0184631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

