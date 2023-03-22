Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

