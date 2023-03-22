Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

