Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

