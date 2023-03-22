QUASA One Day Volume Hits $686.07 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $686.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00200113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,213.96 or 1.00038956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162517 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $686.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.