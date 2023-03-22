Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 18,100 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $16,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

