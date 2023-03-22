Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Insider Renee L. Wilm Sells 18,100 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $16,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.93.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.