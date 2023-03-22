Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

