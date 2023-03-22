Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,912 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.1 %

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $402.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.