Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Chico’s FAS worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 934.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 179,561 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 867,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.7% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 181,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 119,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 541,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

