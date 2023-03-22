Range Financial Group LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

