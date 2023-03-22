Range Financial Group LLC Has $399,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $27.86.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.