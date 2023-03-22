Range Financial Group LLC Has $491,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.