Range Financial Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 413,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 145,318 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 76,794 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

