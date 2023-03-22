Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $385.06 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

