Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 302,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,107.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 140,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

