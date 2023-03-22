Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.