Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after acquiring an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

