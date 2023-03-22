Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,768 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.