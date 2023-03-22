Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,190 Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the third quarter worth $2,328,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS QTJL opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

