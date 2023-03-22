Range Financial Group LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $398.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.44.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

