Range Financial Group LLC Sells 18,215 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

