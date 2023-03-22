Range Financial Group LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $48.63.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

